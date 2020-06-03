Clear

Rochester city government issues public statement on killing of George Floyd

'There are no easy answers for what this should look like, nor is everyone likely to agree with any particular act or direction.'

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 7:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

A Letter to our community
The City of Rochester responds to the killing of George Floyd

While recognizing there is no one shared experience of the last week across our nation, state, or community, it is clear to see this is a very painful time for many in our city. In order to stand with our entire community, we must acknowledge the pain, both lingering and fresh, being laid bare in the greater exposure in these last several days of the fractures caused by racial inequalities across our country.

There are no easy answers for what this should look like, nor is everyone likely to agree with any particular act or direction. What is known is that George Floyd lost his life as a result of the actions and inactions of people who were entrusted with the role of public servant. The City of Rochester is an organization comprised of public servants and we recognize the damaging effect these actions have on public trust.

We acknowledge the pain this broken trust causes for members of our community and know that for many this is not the first time that trust has been severed. Such an egregious act, even not within our city, still activates memories of experiences members of our community have had themselves, in other places and within our boundaries as well.
The City of Rochester has more work to do to ensure that our community is open, welcoming and inclusive for everyone. We are striving to live out our professed values as a compassionate community, and acknowledge the lived experiences and pain being shared right now by many black members of our community in particular.

We see you. We hear you. We support you.

As an organization and as part of the community, the City of Rochester is committed to standing with our full community and charting a path forward together. We realize this is not the time to lay issues of racial inequality at the feet of people of color to solve. Instead, we commit as an organization to listen, to learn, and to build trust across our shared city, with a concurrent commitment to action.

To that end, the City has been undertaking efforts to acknowledge and address inequality in Rochester, including committing to social equity as a foundational principle. Although some efforts have been underway in the City, we realize we have only just started the work that needs to be done. Our promise to the community includes committing to:

• Address racial inequality in local government through a commitment at all levels of the organization.
• Update all city policies, practices and procedures through an equity lens.
• Create a better system for effective, responsive, and culturally sensitive engagement.

In the immediate term, we hope this commitment is evidenced in our day-to-day actions. On Thursday, June 4, the City will join the Mayo Clinic and Mayo Civic Center as well as others across Rochester and the state in illuminating City Hall in yellow, representative of hope in honor of George Floyd’s life. Mayor Kim Norton has also ordered that the City flag be flown at half-mast in solidarity and grief. While symbolic, these actions are intended as a signal of our ongoing commitment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 25508

Reported Deaths: 1082
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin8591627
Ramsey3128133
Stearns204213
Nobles15525
Anoka144171
Dakota136859
Washington65832
Olmsted65011
Kandiyohi5041
Rice4672
Scott4422
Clay43029
Mower3542
Wright3272
Todd3270
Sherburne2532
Carver2222
Benton1783
Steele1640
Blue Earth1450
Martin1325
Freeborn1300
St. Louis11814
Pine890
Nicollet8810
Unassigned8310
Winona8015
Watonwan770
Cottonwood760
Carlton750
Crow Wing722
Otter Tail700
Goodhue693
Lyon651
Chisago621
Polk612
Itasca5510
Dodge530
Chippewa511
Morrison480
Meeker450
Douglas440
Le Sueur441
Becker410
Jackson400
Murray390
McLeod370
Isanti350
Waseca260
Rock220
Mille Lacs201
Faribault200
Swift190
Pennington190
Wabasha180
Fillmore171
Beltrami160
Brown162
Sibley160
Cass132
Norman130
Kanabec121
Pipestone120
Marshall120
Wilkin113
Aitkin110
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Pope90
Big Stone80
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Yellow Medicine60
Redwood60
Renville50
Red Lake40
Grant40
Traverse40
Hubbard30
Lac qui Parle30
Clearwater30
Houston20
Roseau20
Lake10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 19986

Reported Deaths: 561
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4342133
Woodbury278636
Black Hawk175945
Linn95879
Dallas92424
Marshall89816
Buena Vista8521
Johnson6169
Wapello61013
Muscatine55841
Crawford5302
Tama40527
Scott36510
Dubuque35020
Louisa34611
Sioux2870
Pottawattamie2738
Jasper26117
Washington1908
Wright1880
Warren1440
Plymouth1352
Allamakee1204
Story1191
Mahaska9710
Poweshiek908
Henry722
Bremer696
Boone670
Des Moines661
Clinton641
Clarke620
Taylor580
Guthrie533
Cedar491
Hamilton440
Benton431
Webster431
Monroe385
Jones370
Shelby370
Iowa340
Marion340
Jefferson340
Osceola340
Clayton343
Buchanan330
Cherokee320
Madison302
Cerro Gordo291
Lee270
Fayette270
Monona250
Davis250
Harrison250
Dickinson250
Winneshiek240
Lyon240
Sac210
Grundy200
Lucas191
Mills190
Humboldt191
Floyd191
Emmet180
Clay180
Butler171
Delaware171
Hardin170
Hancock160
Ida140
Keokuk140
Page140
Appanoose143
Greene130
Kossuth130
Audubon131
Pocahontas130
Franklin130
Cass120
Carroll120
Chickasaw120
Howard120
Jackson120
Winnebago110
Union100
Van Buren90
Adair90
Montgomery80
Adams70
Palo Alto70
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Mitchell40
Calhoun30
Worth30
Unassigned30
Wayne10
Decatur10
Rochester
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
More sun today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/3

Image

Iowa Legislature reconvenes

Image

Minnesota 3rd safest state to live

Image

Rochester Man Facing Rioting Charges

Image

Help the homeless center reopen

Image

Meals on Wheels Fundraiser

Image

Rochester Man Faces Rioting Charges

Image

Storm Cleanup in Maple Island

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Armed with Unity rally in Rochester

Community Events