Rochester city government declares a local emergency over coronavirus

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A local emergency has been declared for the City of Rochester.

“It is vitally important that all community members take seriously the current situation our city, state, nation and the world faces,” says Mayor Kim Norton. “We ask that you follow the guidelines and recommendations of our public health entities. This is especially important with social distancing, which includes the need to have our youth stay away from congregating together. If someone in your home is ill, the most helpful thing for slowing the spread is of for everyone in the home to stay home, too.”

Every Rochester resident is being asked for follow the guidelines set forth by local, state, and federal public health agencies. In general, those are:

• Stay home if ill or in one of the vulnerable categories

• Maintain social distancing of 6 feet

• Do not congregate with groups of 10 or more

• Avoid non-essential trips

• Use vigorous handwashing with soap and water; use hand sanitizer when handwashing is not possible

“The City of Rochester continues to work each and every day to respond to this ever changing situation. This includes identifying and implementing innovative solutions to how we can continue to provide our services. We encourage the community to keep reaching out to us,” says City Administrator Steve Rymer.

The City of Byron has also declared an official emergency over the coronavirus. City facilities will be indefinitely closed to the public after the end of business on Friday. Meetings of the Byron City Council and other boards and commissions may be conducted by telephone or other electronic means. Emergency powers have also been granted to City Administrator Mary Blair-Hoeft “to keep city operations running and to combat the spread of the virus during the state of emergency.”