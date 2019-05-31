Rochester city councilman hospitalized after vehicle-bike collision

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester city councilman Michael Wojick needed medical attention after being involved in a car-bicycle accident Thursday.
Police said he was riding a bike eastbound on 6th St. SE when a vehicle traveling southbound on 8th Ave. did not see Wojick. Wojick’s bike ran into the left side of the vehicle.
The vehicle was dented and had a broken window and mirror.
Wojick, who was taken to St. Marys Hospital, was wearing a helmet.
The driver, 61-year-old Michael Francis, of Chatfield, was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
