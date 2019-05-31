Clear
Rochester city councilman hospitalized after vehicle-bike collision

Rochester city councilman Michael Wojick needed medical attention after being involved in a car-bicycle accident Thursday.

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:59 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester city councilman Michael Wojick needed medical attention after being involved in a car-bicycle accident Thursday.

Police said he was riding a bike eastbound on 6th St. SE when a vehicle traveling southbound on 8th Ave. did not see Wojick. Wojick’s bike ran into the left side of the vehicle.

The vehicle was dented and had a broken window and mirror.

Wojick, who was taken to St. Marys Hospital, was wearing a helmet.

The driver, 61-year-old Michael Francis, of Chatfield, was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

