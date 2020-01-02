Rochester city council will look at housing and transportation problems

ROCHESTER, Minn- The Med City is growing leaps and bounds which can be a good thing but it may bring its fair share of challenges. Housing concerns and transportation remain at the top of the list for Rochester residents.

Kimt checked in with Rochester City Council President Randy Staver to see how this will be tackled in the upcoming year. He says everyone has different needs and its hard to address all the issues. When it comes to housing for some affordability is a problem, for others it's location. At the end of the day, the city can't seem to build housing fast enough to meet the growing population.

"One of the things we talked about is that government can't solve this on our own,” Staver said. “ We need any stakeholders to participate whether it be the building community, businesses both large and small, we need to bring all the stakeholders to the table.

Staver says housing is an ongoing issue that won't be resolved in 2020 but it's high on the city council's priority list. Another issue Rochester City Council will be looking closely at this year is transportation. Staver says the conversation started last year. One solution being discussed is to add a light rail to the downtown area. Another option that is gaining traction is a transit village. People would park in one location and then be able to walk to be bused to attractions.

"We will get into significantly more detail. So we don't anticipate that the transit village will be constructed or completed in the neighborhood of five years. We will see some incremental improvements but this is a longer-term project."