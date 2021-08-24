Rochester city administrator testifies at federal transit hearing

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms testified Tuesday at a U.S. Senate hearing on Minnesota’s transit priorities.

The hearing was held in downtown Minneapolis and chaired by U.S. Senator Tina Smith.

Zelms expressed her thanks for the federal pandemic relief and for money included in the federal budget for Rochester’s rapid transit project.

“This once-in-a-generation project will have a broad impact in our community, advancing important foundational principles and strategic priorities including environmental sustainability, economic health, and, social equity,” said Zelms. “I ask the members of this committee to support continued federal resources for local transit agencies that will help us emerge healthy and build our infrastructure for the future... to implement sustainable and equitable mobility that encompasses congestion management, social equity, affordable housing, economic development, and climate action.”

Other witnesses at the hearing included The Honorable Margaret Anderson Kelliher, Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Transportation; Mr. Charlie Zelle, Chair, Metropolitan Council; The Honorable Irene Fernando, Commissioner, Hennepin County Board of Commissioners; Ms. Grace Waltz, Vice President of Public Policy, Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce; and Ms. Cassandra Belyeu Johnson, Transit Rider, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

“Minnesotans, like all Americans, need reliable, efficient, affordable options to get around. This is true whether you live in big cities, the suburbs, regional centers like Rochester, Duluth and Moorhead, or small towns and rural places,” said Senator Smith. “From dial-a-ride services in small towns and rural areas, to intercity bus services connecting rural and urban areas, to light rail, bus rapid transit, and the bus service that folks rely on every day, transit makes it work for countless Minnesotans. Transit options are essential for people to get to work or school or to the doctor; to buy groceries or fill a prescription. It connects people to jobs and opportunity. Transit is the engine that drives regional economies.”