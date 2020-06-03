Rochester citizens donated dozens of items to Minneapolis following the riots

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester man, who used to live in Minneapolis, wants to give back to the place he called home for years, after days of destruction from riots.

Christopher Brenna runs the organization Revolutionary Earth Farm in Rochester and because of that, he works closely with other non-profits in the area and up in the Twin Cities. When the riots started, Brenna reached out to see what they're needing help with. He explained one of the biggest needs right now is food. People can't make it to food charity sites because they're either scared to go outside or they aren't able to travel right now.

Boxes of donations from the community were delivered to organizations in Minneapolis directly impacted by the riots. Brenna said it gives him hope during this tough time. "I'm happy that people are connecting, people are coming from all over the state I think," Brenna explained. "And people are coordinating with suburban areas in the Twin Cities. It makes me feel like we have a state wide relationship with what's happening."

Brenna had to take a couple vehicles up because of how many donations they received. A majority of the supplies were diapers, cleaning supplies and food. They were also able to give monetary donations as well.