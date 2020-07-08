Rochester churches are joining forces in support of the Black Lives Matter movement

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Members of the community will gather for moments of prayer and silence for all those affected by racial injustice.

Peace United Church of Christ and Christway Full Gospel Church are partnering for a Black Lives Matter prayer vigil. There will be a candle lit garden with the names of lives that were lost over the years due to racial inequality. KIMT sat down with the pastors speaking and they say a lot of praying will be happening because through prayer comes peace. There's a major divide in the world right now, so their goal is to give a message of unity and make sure you know that you're not alone. "By us having this prayer vigil, God gave it to Pastor Paul to show people that we all know what you're going through," explained Pastor Lorone Shepard with Christway Full Gospel Church. "We all feel the same way you feel. But when we come together, there's strength."

The pastors want to unify as one and bring the community together. They say taking part in the vigil is a way for you to show your support and it has the potential to be the beginning of real change. "Because so often we're torn apart. There's a lot of division that's taking place," said Pastor Paul Bauch with Peace United Church of Christ. "So to have that moment where we can reflect on where the true source and centeredness comes from and that strength and for us to re-center on who we are connected to one another and also God."

The prayer vigil is Wednesday night starting at 6 and everyone is welcome. Masks are required.