Rochester church teams up with nonprofit for food drive

ROCHESTER, Minn.- While COVID-19 infections might be on the decline in Rochester, many people are still experiencing hunger. On Saturday morning, people had the opportunity to pick up food at Rochester Community Church.

The church holds a monthly food drive where it teams up with Channel One Regional Food Bank to help those struggling with hunger.

"We realize the pandemic is slowing down but there is still a great need out there," says volunteer Kay Diephuis. "People are just looking for some good quality food sources, protein, meat products, fresh vegetables, anything helps with that.

Diephuis tells KIMT News 3 it's even more important as we head into the summer months.

"Children are going to be home from school. They're not going to get as many lunches. We try to fill that gap."

People are also able to pick up other essential items like deodorant, light bulbs, and hand sanitizer. Rochester Community Church holds the food drive on the second Saturday of every month.