Rochester church prays for our nation

ROCHESTER, Minn- As we inch closer to inauguration day, community leaders are trying to find ways to unite and begin the healing process. One Rochester church is using prayers as a starting point.

That's why Christ Community Church in Rochester is hosting a day of prayer for our nation. Prayer sessions started at 8 a.m. and have been running in 30-minute increments all day. Pastor Darril Holden Jr. says folks prayed for unity, peace, and the protection of community leaders. He adds as we begin this new chapter in our nation's history, it's time that people from all walks of life come together.

"We know that they have a hard job. They have a lot of responsibility,” said Holden. “They've been given a trust of authority from god. Regardless of their politics or how they are executing things, we want them to enjoy God's favor so they can lead with his kind of wisdom."