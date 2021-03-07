Rochester church offers tailgate worship

ROCHESTER, Minn- It's been almost a year since congregants worshiped inside Mount Olive Lutheran Church. Since the pandemic has changed the way congregants can gather on Sundays and pray, they do it every other weekend in its parking lot. They call it tailgate worship.

"We started it last summer of course because meeting indoors is not particularly safe and this is a chance for us to meet

in person in a safe way," said Senior Pastor Glenn Monson. "It's just so important to gather. It's become a favorite thing of ours until we can get back indoors."

The church offers tailgate worship every other Sunday. How it works is churchgoers pull into the parking lot, turn on their FM radio, and tune in. They are also asked to bring their own wine, juice, bread, and crackers for Holy Communion. One congregant tells KIMT News 3 how much her family enjoys it.

"My family absolutely loves it," said Kristin Mannix. "We do have the opportunity to worship at home using recorded videos but the feeling of gathering together is something that draws us here every other week. It makes us feel connected to the other people

in the church."

Mannix who is a mother to three children also enjoys it since she doesn't have to worry about her children as much during the service.

"Most of the time I spend time worrying they are distracting other people so this is the perfect compromise," explained Mannix.

Churchgoers can also tune into services on Mount Olive Lutheran Church's YouTube channel. They are also

hoping to have them inside the church again soon