Rochester church hands out palms for church-goers to celebrate Palm Sunday from their living rooms

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many places of worship are closed because of the pandemic, but are opting for virtual services.

On Saturday, Holy Spirit Catholic Church had a drive-through service to pass out blessed palms. People will be able to use the palms on Sunday while tuning into church service from their TVs, computers, tablets, or phone.

"Easter season is very important, so we feel very fortunate that we're going to be able to do this for people to come and pick them up," says Jerome Lensing.