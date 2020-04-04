Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester church hands out palms for church-goers to celebrate Palm Sunday from their living rooms

On Saturday, Holy Spirit Catholic Church had a drive-through service to pass out blessed palms. People will be able to use the palms on Sunday while tuning into church service from their TVs, computers, tablets, or phone.

Posted: Apr 4, 2020 10:41 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many places of worship are closed because of the pandemic, but are opting for virtual services.

On Saturday, Holy Spirit Catholic Church had a drive-through service to pass out blessed palms. People will be able to use the palms on Sunday while tuning into church service from their TVs, computers, tablets, or phone.

"Easter season is very important, so we feel very fortunate that we're going to be able to do this for people to come and pick them up," says Jerome Lensing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Lovely weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Fire Department taking extra precautions

Image

Stewartville football star gives back to community

Image

Coronas Tacos Undaunted by Name

Image

FEMA suggests only buying groceries for a week

Image

Rochester Fire Department using PPE

Image

Takeout liquor is just a call away in Iowa

Image

A closer look at the CDC recommendation to wear a mask

Image

Stewartville first responder suspension

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Shopping for groceries the smart way

Community Events