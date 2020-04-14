Rochester church donates 1,000 pizzas to school employees

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Our lives have changed drastically with the coronavirus and could all use a little “pick me up.” That’s exactly what the Echo Church in Rochester is doing along with Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria, as it has joined forces spread a little bit of happiness into the lives of those that educate the children in our community.

“One of the things that we have done at Echo Church is we have really built it around community,” Executive Director, Scott Shull said. “It’s about friendships – it’s about relationships and so for us, not being able to be around those people, not being able to see people every Sunday or a couple of times during the week honestly kind of wears you down a little bit.”

Like many of us, Shull is missing social interaction. A couple of weeks ago, a company offered him a free dinner. That gesture sparked a conversation about how the church could do the same thing for the Med City.

What followed was a partnership with Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria to donate a thousand pizza pies to Rochester school employees.

“So this went live on Sunday afternoon. We had to close because we had too many people signed up or we had maxed capacity by about Monday afternoon.”

Those who signed up to receive their free pizza will pick up their pies every half hour for the next two weeks. The church chose school employees for the chargeless pies because it fits with the values of the congregation.

“One core value of Echo Church is that we believe in kids and we believe our teachers and school staff make a huge influence on our kids,” Shull said. “One of the things that a lot of us are going through right now is we have our kids at home trying to teach them – teachers have never appeared more valuable. School staff, administrators, all of those things are more valuable than people and so we just wanted to say thanks for somebody that probably goes without being thanked too often.”

It may also be described as a simple effort to spread a little joy.

“A little bit of joy in a time where it’s actually just been being able to wave to people in cars I think has made a difference today. It’s just nice to be around people again.”

For more information about the community efforts of Echo Church, click here.