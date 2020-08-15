Clear

Rochester church distributes thousands of pounds of food

This has prompted food shelves and churches everywhere to step up.

Posted: Aug 15, 2020 9:47 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn-As the nation struggles to deal with the pandemic's economic impact, some people have to make the hard choice of either paying their rent or buying food for their families. This has prompted food shelves and churches everywhere to step up. A Rochester church held a food drive to help meet the demand. Today Echo Church distributing 7300 pounds of food

"If you told me that I was gonna be homeless for ten years, I would have told you that would never happen,” said Debra Albach. “It can happen to anyone."

Albach rode her bike to the former Toy R Us parking lot to grab some food.
She recently was placed in a housing facility and says her fridge is currently empty.
The first items she will unpack in her new home are these bags of food she received today.
Albach says she is beyond grateful for the meals and believe this kind gesture will help get a new start.
The items she grabbed today aren't just for her.

"Thank god,” said Albach. “I go to the parks, and I see a lot of my friends down there. I always check in with them every day, and if they need something to eat, believe me, I'm going to get them something. I try and help out the best I can out here."

