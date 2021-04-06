Rochester church collecting household items for Women's Shelter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Bethel Lutheran Church is asking for the public’s help.
The Women's Shelter provides support services to domestic violence victims in southeast Minnesota, and assists them in finding safe housing.
As part of its April mission, the church is collecting paper products and household cleaning supplies for new households.
Donations may be left in the wooden mission bin.
Monetary donations may be left in the office or made online at https://onrealm.org/bethellutheran/-/give/bethel. The church asks that you designate "Mission of the Month.” Information about The Women's Shelter support services is available at the mission center or visit their website: https://www.womens-shelter.org/.
