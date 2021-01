ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities said burglars "ransacked" a Rochester church.

Police said the burglary happened Jan. 21 into Jan. 22 at Hope Summit Church.

An employee showed up to open the church and then called 911. Officers searched inside and found a door that was locked but unstable.

Video surveillance showed a white male was inside the church at 11 p.m. and 3:30 a.m.

The suspect ransacked offices and stole electronics, computer items and a donation box.