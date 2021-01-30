Rochester church broken into, asks for help identifying suspect

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hope Summit Christian Church in Rochester reports it was broken into twice overnight between January 21st and 22nd.

Pastor Jeff Matteson says he was getting ready to head into work that Friday morning, when he received a call from his wife who also works at the church, saying it was evident their office had been broken into.

Matteson says police arrived soon after to make sure the building was clear.

Security footage shows a man got into the building around 10:30 P.M, and again later at 1:45 A.M, spending about an hour inside each time.

Matteson believes the man broke into a door with a knife, and that entrance has since been secured.

The church found the suspect took personal items like cash, laptops, and other electronics.

Matteson says he is grateful it wasn't any worse, and has since been able to see the brighter side of things.

“We want to see justice of course, but at the same time, we believe in healing, we believe in second chances, we believe in next steps,” Matteson says. He adds, “Moments like these show how awesome people can be, you end up seeing a darker side of humanity, but at the same time, the awesome people show up in force as well."

The suspect is described a 5’8” tall.

The church asks anyone who recognizes the man or has any information to contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.