Rochester church asks public to help catch burglar

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A church is asking for the public’s help in finding a burglary.

Hope Summit Christian Church says it was broken into on January 21 and then again on January 22 and a man took cash, laptops, and other electronics that could be easily sold. The church says it has a security video of the man, who was in the building for about an hour each time.

Hope Summit Christian Church says the person is described as around 5’8’’ tall.

The church asks anyone who recognizes this man or has any information on these crimes to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.