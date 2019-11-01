Clear
Rochester cheese plant closing down

75 employees affected.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 3:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW ULM, Minn. - Associated Milk Producers Inc. (AMPI) is closing its cheese plant in Rochester.

The Minnesota dairy producers announced Friday it was also shutting production at its nonfat dry milk plant in Arlington, Iowa.

AMPI says it had 75 employees in Rochester and 49 in Arlington and is working to provide them with resources and training to look for new jobs as well as the chance to apply for employment at other company facilities.

AMPI says this move comes after Minnesota lost 40 percent of its dairy farms and Iowa has lost 50 percent over the same span.

Milk previously processed in Arlington and Rochester will now be routed to other plants in the surrounding area.

