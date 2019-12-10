Rochester chamber president upbeat about future

ROCHESTER, Minn- A new year means new opportunities. As Rochester continues to make advancements The Rochester Chamber of Commerce is focusing on economic growth in 2020. About a hundred people back the Rochester International Event Center for the Economic Summit: 2020 Forecast.Tuesday’s event focused on small business, healthcare, and agriculture.

Three areas are crucial to Southeastern Minnesota's economy.A key takeaway is businesses should plan ahead for the future.

Rochester Chamber President Kathleen Harrington says we will see a lot of business partnerships in the upcoming year.

"I think businesses will continue to look closely at the risks of investing more but not shy away from it completely,” Harrington said. “So I think for now our take away message is that our economy is strong and the economy will continue to grow."

Jeff Grev was one of the attendees. Grev has worked for Hormel Foods for 35 years.

His company works closely with farmers in Southern Minnesota.

He says he was interested to hear what's in store for the farming industry in the upcoming year.

He was introduced to a potato farmer who says that this year has been the worst year for crops in three decades.

"That was really driven by the weather and the unique situation with frozen ground and not being able to get the potatoes out on time."