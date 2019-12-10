Clear

Rochester chamber president upbeat about future

As Rochester continues to make advancements The Rochester Chamber of Commerce is focusing on economic growth in 2020.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- A new year means new opportunities. As Rochester continues to make advancements The Rochester Chamber of Commerce is focusing on economic growth in 2020. About a hundred people back the Rochester International Event Center for the Economic Summit: 2020 Forecast.Tuesday’s event focused on small business, healthcare, and agriculture.

Three areas are crucial to Southeastern Minnesota's economy.A key takeaway is businesses should plan ahead for the future.
Rochester Chamber President Kathleen Harrington says we will see a lot of business partnerships in the upcoming year.

"I think businesses will continue to look closely at the risks of investing more but not shy away from it completely,” Harrington said. “So I think for now our take away message is that our economy is strong and the economy will continue to grow."

Jeff Grev was one of the attendees. Grev has worked for Hormel Foods for 35 years.
His company works closely with farmers in Southern Minnesota.
He says he was interested to hear what's in store for the farming industry in the upcoming year.
He was introduced to a potato farmer who says that this year has been the worst year for crops in three decades.

"That was really driven by the weather and the unique situation with frozen ground and not being able to get the potatoes out on time."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -15°
Coldest air of the season has arrived
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ice Not Safe for Fishing

Image

Salvation Army Warming Center Open

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/10

Image

Salvation Army needs volunteers and donations

Image

Economic Summit

Image

Clear Lake set to form alternative school on campus

Image

Authorities rescue man from Winnebago River

Image

Man taken to ambulance after being rescued

Image

Salvation Army opens it's doors for Rochester's homeless

Image

Snow storm causes several crashes in Minnesota

Community Events