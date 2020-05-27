Rochester chamber president running for city council

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The president of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce is running for City Council.

Kathleen Harrington says has a track record of strong, focused leadership and team building to help lead the city through economic reopening and recovery.

“I am running because these are unprecedented times,” says Harrington. “We have learned how resilient, generous, and interconnected we are during this crisis -- I want to help build on that knowledge, continue to work together, innovate, and not seek credit but seek solutions.”

