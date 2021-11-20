Rochester celebrates the return of North Broadway Ave with ribbon-cutting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After more than half a year of construction, city leaders are celebrating the reopening of North Broadway Avenue in Rochester.

Saturday city leaders and community members gathered to kick off the return of North Broadway Avenue.

The event was kicked-off with a ribbon-cutting, live music, and shopping opportunities from local businesses including a raffle.

Mayor Kim Norton says the project has been a long time coming, highlighting the first street in Rochester to have a cycle track.

In addition to new streets and utilities, she says this will bring added safety measures for bike enthusiasts in the community.

“This is the first and best example of how to do that, in a way that will support businesses, as well as protect the drivers on the road,” Mayor Norton says.

The track will be physically separated from the road and distinct from the sidewalk, with brickwork and lighting to differentiate it.

President of We Bike Rochester, Rashell Sugiyama, says this has been a long time in the works with the community and city.

“Bicycling is my primary form of transportation so this just opens up a primary road that will get me from point A to point B the fastest whichever way I need to go,” she explains.

The Broadway corridor runs directly down the center of the Lowertown neighborhood, which starts at the river at Silver Lake Drive connecting to Cascade Creek and the railroad tracks.

This is a 2-year project, construction is set to resume next year with work on side streets and alleyways, while dirt areas will be planted with trees in spring.

The roadway will be reopened to traffic from Silver Lake Bridge to Civic Center Drive on Monday, November 22nd.