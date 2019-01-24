Rochester celebrates new early learning school

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools is helping fill the need of affordable, early education for area kids with the latest expansion to Hoover Elementary School.

New this school year is the Hoover Early Learning School, where youngings can get on the right academic track before kindergarten.

"Early education is of utmost importance to helping level the playing field for all children so that we can best prepare our future learners for successful kindergarten," Koni Grimsrud, the Assistant Directory of Special Education Early Childhood, said.

This is the second early learning school, in addition to Mighty Oaks Early Learning School on the south side of town.

"The need still existed to have affordable preschool, on site, so that we can have all of the learning they need to know and the readiness they need to know before kindergarten entry." Grimsrud said.

Along with The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, community members welcomed the learning school to the community with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Students also lead tours of the new space.

The expansion provides over 20 new classrooms for students and is designed to also be an inclusive for students with special education needs.

Grimsrud said if any family wants to sign students up for the next school year, they can do so through community education.