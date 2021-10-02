Rochester celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing and so are the celebrations. On Saturday, Longfellow Elementary School was busy with people celebrating Hispanic culture.

Over 150 people attended for food, dances, and festivities. Unidos Minnesota organized the event to give recognition to The Med City's Latino community.

"The Latino community is almost not recognized in Rochester but we're here," says Unidos Minnesota lead organizer Marco Loera. "The event is for the community to come out and see that there are resources for them regarding rent assistance, COVID shots, whatever you need there is help. We just want everyone to come out and experience this community of Rochester."

Albert Arzola works for the Rochester police department. While he was working on Saturday, he was still able to come out and show pride in his culture.

"Seeing a Hispanic police officer with the Rochester police force, they know that they're included. It's a sense of belonging, feeling more comfortable, and they know they're heard," says Arzola.

The event wasn't just about building relationships with the Latino community but also connecting with Med City organizations and first responders.

"I've lived in the community for almost 18 years here and there's never been a big event especially in this area specifically for Latino folks. I'm just very honored that we were able to provide that," explains Loera.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs until October 15.