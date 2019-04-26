Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester celebrates Arbor Day.

Arbor Day is a tradition that dates back to 1872.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 7:16 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Utilities hosted an Arbor Day celebration at Three Links Silver Lake Park.

People had the chance to take home red splendor, crab apple, honey locust, and Ohio buckeye trees.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Energy-Efficient House Tour

Image

Hype Night

Image

Drake Relays: Day Two

Image

A sneak peek of the new multipurpose arena project

Image

Drake Relays: Friday morning highlights

Image

Newman Catholic students spend the day volunteering

Image

Chris Nelson's Snow Forecast 4/26/19

Image

Rochester hosts annual Arbor Day celebration

Image

Hundreds of thousands of Iowans drinking contaminated water

Image

More people calling to check vaccination history

Community Events