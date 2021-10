ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thieves in Rochester continue to target Toyota Pruis' due to the value of their catalytic converters.

Police said two more thefts have occurred, with one happening in the 600 block of 15th St. SE on Oct. 9 and another around the same time in the 6200 block of Jonathan Dr. NW.

Both vehicles were older Pruis'.

No suspects have been arrested.