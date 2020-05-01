Rochester cancels 4th of July celebration due to pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester is suspending all large-scale events and activities in city facilities and on city grounds through July 8.

That means all Fourth of July celebrations, including parades, concerts, and fireworks have been canceled. All sports leagues, tournaments, programming, and activities have also been suspended until further notice and the following events have been postponed with dates to be announced in the future:

• June 17 - forWARD Concert (first of the season)

• June 22 and 23 - World Music Mini-Residency (first of the season)

• July 3 and 4 - World Music Mini-Residency (second of the season)

“Event organizers are working together to explore ways to bring engaging and creative virtual opportunities to community members in the short-term as well as how to re-introduce some of these postponed events later in the year,” says Steve Rymer, City Administrator.

Mayo Civic Center says it will continue to follow all governor’s recommendations for group gatherings. Detailed information on scheduled events can be found on the Mayo Civic Center website.

“The health and safety of our residents, city teammates, and community partners are paramount right now,” says Rymer and he extends his thanks to Rochester residents for the action they have been taking to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Rochester city facilities will remain closed to the public through May 18 and essential city services will continue to be provided by employees working remotely whenever possible.

“The more we stay at home and avoid contact with others, the sooner we can flatten the curve of COVID-19 and begin to explore when we can resume planned activities and events for later in the summer or in the fall,” says Rymer. “As our plans for reopening evolve, we are keeping the health and safety of our teammates and our residents at the forefront of our decision-making. Community members can expect to see changes in how we conduct business going forward.”