Rochester businesses struggle to survive due to construction and COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been a tough week for Rochester businesses as two have closed their doors for good and another, at least temporarily, is calling it quits.

Primp just announced its last day will be on Friday citing construction as one of the main reasons. The Loop also expressed similar concerns to KIMT News 3 after permanently closing on Tuesday.

Obviously another big reasons the retailer and restaurant said they could no longer serve the community had to do with the detrimental effects of COVID-19.

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping to help by combining CARES Act funding from the city and county.

President Kathleen Harrington explained, "There is a combined $7 million of CARES Act funding, county and city, that can help economic development, economic growth, and sustainability in our community and we're urging that so much of it, as much of it as possible, be focused on small business support."

Harrington added she hopes the community will focus on shopping local to support businesses and help keep jobs in our area.

The Cameo in Rochester is also closing temporarily. The owner tells KIMT News 3 the restaurant hopes to reopen when construction improves.