Rochester businesses are helping families with daycare options

ROCHESTER, Minn- School is now in session for many districts, and the new model of learning is putting added strain on parents. These changes are creating a need for daycare options.Some Rochester businesses are stepping in to provide daycare and after school options for parents.Rochester Chamber of Commerce President Kathleen Harrington says students can get help with their homework and more.

"It is quite amazing what these organizations have done to pivot to create new safe opportunities for school-aged children," said Harrington. "The services are innovative ways of doing academics and after school activities that are very safe.

For more information click here: https://www.rochestermnchamber.com/2020/09/01/childcare-resources/