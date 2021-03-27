Rochester businesses give back to transplant patients with fundraiser

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester businesses are coming together to raise money and awareness for organ transplant patients.

KIMT News 3 spoke to one of the businesses playing a role - both personally and professionally - in this fundraiser.

Marcus Tolbert passed away in 2019 while awaiting a dual lung transplant.

In honor of his 10th birthday Saturday, his dad, Jack Lester, owner of Jack's Bottle Shop, started a fundraiser - giving back to transplant patients like Marcus.

The local craft beer shop created ‘Marcus' Swag Bag’ including items from local breweries, restaurants, and bakeries, with all proceeds going to the Gift of Life Transplant House.

Jennifer Lester, Co-owner of Bleu Duck Kitchen and Marcus' step-mom, says the effort is near and dear to her heart.

"We wanna do our very best at keeping Marcus' spirit alive - anything that we can do to give back - and a place like the Gift of Life transplant home, they work effortlessly - for us that's a win-win,” she explains.

Lester says Marcus was a bright light to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

The organizers of this fund hope to keep this going every year.

“I’m hoping that this will be something that we can keep this going every year, and start a legacy that's so true for Marcus, so we can remember him in a positive manner and remember how alive his spirit was,” Lester adds.

