Rochester businesses collecting winter gear for schools

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester's chapter of the "Caring Acts of Kindness Everywhere" is teaming up with area businesses to collect winter gear for those in need.

The gear will be distributed to local schools.

For more Rochester news, click here.

They'll be placed in special school closets to take away the stigma of not being able to afford snow gear. Children can pick up clothing without any questions asked. Shawna Refsland is the general manager of Five West- one of the businesses participating. As a mother of two, she was immediately on board.

"It breaks my heart,” Refsland said. “You hear stories. I just look at my kids and I'm thankful that they don't go outside and have to be cold. If there is something that we can to help all the kids out there so they can go outside and play and be kids that would be awesome."

You can donate at Ootori Sushi, Five West, Flapdoodles (SE location), Pasquales Neighborhood Pizzeria, Sacred Waves Energy Healing, Salty.

Donation items are hats, coats, waterproof gloves, boots and snow pants.