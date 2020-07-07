Rochester businesses closing out of precaution is the right move

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The owner of Dooley's Pub in Rochester told KIMT he decided to close over the weekend to help slow the spread of COVID-19 after two of his employees tested positive. We're learning that shutting down was the smart thing to do.

Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce president, Kathleen Harrington, said owners closing their doors out of precaution is how we move forward. "Just because we open, does not mean we stay open," Harrington said. "That's why an abundance of caution is important for all business owners and all citizens." It might be putting a pause on Rochester's economy, but right now, the health and safety of citizens is the number one priority. She explained the question of how fast we open needs to be constantly evaluated. "Opening up successfully does require constantly watching, evaluating and being prepared," said Harrington. "Sticking to your preparedness plans."

The owner of Dooley's said he does plan on staying closed the rest of the week and he's waiting to see what Governor Walz decides about shutting down bars and restaurants again. Starting July 8th, you'll be required to wear a mask in Rochester at nearly every business. If you don't, any business owner or representative has the right to ask you to leave.

Rochester's City Council approved this amendment on Monday.