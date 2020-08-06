Rochester businesses can begin applying for new grant program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Thursday businesses could begin applying for a new grant program through the city.

Rochester is making $500,000 available for local businesses holding licenses with the city. Around $400,000 of those funds will be granted to liquor license holders.

Other license holders could receive grants of up to $1,000.

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce says bars and restaurants have been some of the hardest hit businesses locally.

President Kathleen Harrington also says the price of liquor licenses have increased which has amplified the need for grant money.

She explained, "The amount of the license depends on the size of the establishment but it did increase significantly over the past year and it did so because it hadn't been increased at all for a number of years so the city had to really up the fees to catch up with inflation and other things."

Businesses could begin applying for the grants beginning at 2PM on Thursday. The application process will be open until Aug. 28th.