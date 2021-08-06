Rochester businesses begin taking masking precautions as delta variant surges

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the city of Rochester and Olmsted County reinstates masking mandates local businesses are also taking precautions.

Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria has taken steps to protect customers and staff throughout the pandemic with outdoor dining spaces equipped with handwashing stations and hand sanitizer at all indoor tables.

Owner Pasquale Presa explained, “We do not want to alter from what has worked for us. We want to be ahead of the curve. We want to provide that excellent sanitation and customer service so when you walk in you feel comfortable that we're doing our part.”

Starting on Tuesday Presa says the pizzeria began requiring employees to wear masks. The restaurant is also asking, not requiring, customers to do the same for everyone’s safety.

Presa does say a majority of customers are already complying but the pizzeria is continuing to take all the precautions possible including spacing out tables for social distancing and providing masks free of charge.

“We've been fortunate enough that a majority of our clients and our guests come already masked so instead of being a bouncer and saying, 'Put on your mask" we have it ready for them. We have sanitizer stations and our staff is doing our part."

If you do go inside to pick up something to eat the pizzeria is set to flow through the entrance and out through an exit door to prevent a lot of customer crossover.