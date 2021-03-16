Rochester business waiting for Minnesota to exempt PPP loans from taxable income

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota small businesses are still waiting, hopeful, to see if their funds from the Personal Paycheck Protection Program will be exempt from their taxable income. The federal government has already waived the taxation, but Minnesota is the only remaining state in the upper midwest to not conform to the federal tax law.

The bill passed the Minnesota Senate on Thursday, but has yet to clear the House. The House referred it to the Taxes Committee on Monday.

Erin Nystrom is one of the owners of the two Rochester Potbelly Sandwich Shop locations. The business is one of millions across the country that has relied on PPP loans to make it through the pandemic. Nystrom tells KIMT two PPP loans have served as a lifeline for Potbelly, allowing the sandwich shops to not only stay open, but keep 45 employees on staff.

"Without PPP, our doors would be closed. One more lifeline that Minnesota conformity would allow us is not to have that tax burden of the PPP, so we are hopeful that this will get through the House," Nystrom explains.

Nystrom is hopeful the burden will be taken off her and other small business owners' shoulders. "If Minnesota legislators make the decision not to come into comformity with federal tax code around the CARES act, around the PPP, it only adds insult to injury for our small businesses at this point in time," she says.

The tax deadline for businesses was March 15th.