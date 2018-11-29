Rochester business sustains $50K worth of damage after overnight fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An early-morning fire resulted in around $50,000 in damage to a business.
A fire was reported at AMAR Wellness Services at 3251 19th St. NW at 1:15 a.m. Thursday.
Flames were visible through the front window when fire crews arrived. The building suffered fire damage to the entryway and smoke damage throughout the business.
There were no injuries reported and the fire appears to be accident, according to the Rochester Fire Department.
