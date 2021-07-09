Rochester business shows appreciation for community with pop-up location

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local business owner had a successful first year after opening a permanent location in Rochester after losing his business during last year's riots in Minneapolis.

Celebrating nearly a year of his Rochester journey opening his permanent location in Apache Mall during the pandemic, Levels House of Hoodies owner, Daniel Johnson says this pop-up location is about showing community appreciation.

Johnson tells KIMT his brand represents perseverance, trials and tribulations, and community.

“We've been through a lot, but as you see every storm will pass, and ours has passed and we'll probably see another one but we have faith now that we know the community. We're nothing without the community. They really just brought us from nothing,” he expresses.

Johnson says he is hoping to continue expanding his business.

“We didn't plan on having two stores in two retail malls in less than a year since we lost a business so the sky's the limit for us,” he adds.

The store now has two permanent locations - here in Rochester and at the Mall of America.

The last day of the pop-up location at Apache Mall is Sunday, July 11th.