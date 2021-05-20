Rochester business owners are remaining cautious when it comes to lifting mask mandates

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Following the announcement from the CDC and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear a face mask, Rochester city leaders are leaving the decision up to individual business owners when it comes to enforcing it.

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce President, Ryan Parsons, said the response from business owners in Rochester has been positive. He said lifting the mask mandate provides them with more flexibility, especially with how they operate and welcome customers. However, there's been an overall cautious approach to returning back to normal.

A lot of business owners are continuing with mask requirements for these next couple of weeks to see how the response is. "It's not so much a matter of okay, now we can go without masks, everybody lift them," explained Parsons. "There are a lot of businesses out there continuing to take a really patient approach to how they're going about this and I think that's really encouraging."

Parsons said it's also important to remember there could be some consequences if you don't comply with requirements. "That rule follows pretty close to the, 'no shoes, no shirt, no service,' type thing," he explained. "Once you're within a business' walls, it's kind of up to them what they want to put forth and how much they want to enforce it."

While a lot of small business owners still want masks to be worn, some major retailers, like Target, Hy-Vee and Walmart, lifted their mask mandates. Face coverings are still required on public transportation, planes and trains nationwide.