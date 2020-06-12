Rochester business hopeful to see the return of customers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Imagine opening a business just for it to be shut down months later by a global pandemic. For one Rochester business owner, that became an unfortunate reality.

Rochester Games and Arcade opened its doors to the public in Dec. 2019 offering an arcade, retro video games and console sales, and fan-favorite axe throwing.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 forced the business to close temporarily. It was able to reopen Friday afternoon which one of the owners refers to as nerve-wracking.

“(We’re) nervous trying to get people back in the door,” co-owner, Jason Shiffer said. “It’s a changed world so it’s scary. Will people come out for entertainment? We need them to but you never know.”

When Rochester Games and Arcade celebrated its grand opening in December, Shiffer never imagined what would happen a few short months later. As business began to pick up, COVID-19 forced the doors to close.

Shiffer says it has been challenging to stay afloat.

“It’s been a struggle to keep everything going because we have about 40 employees combined between all of the locations and a lot of people have been laid off. We’ve had a lot of different help with government funding and everything else we can get, but it’s been limited. It’s been rough.”

So how does a business such as this manage to stay afloat? After all, you can’t offer curbside axe throwing. That’s where the retro video game sales came to the rescue.

“This location was actually open for curbside gaming,” Shiffer said. “We did more video game sales like the Nintendo type games and cartridge sales in that one time than we did the year before.”

Safety is of the utmost importance at this hands-on venue. In order to keep customers safe while axe throwing, only every other lane is open and once you use an axe, you keep it until you’re done for the day.

The precautions don’t stop there.

“When you’re done with the axe, the axe is put back into a bucket like the miniature golf places are doing. Then, it’s not being handed back out until it’s wiped down and sanitized.”

The arcade also requires a lot of attention when it comes to sanitation.

“Even before this went down, we were wiping the games down. We actually got a five-star review for someone here watching us maintaining it. So before this even went down, we were wiping the games down hourly. That’s going to be stepped up to constant- we’re going to be targeting and watching,” Shiffer added.

Social distancing will be enforced and gloves and masks will also be available.

Even with all of the precautions in place, Shiffer remains fearful. What if Gov. Walz turns back the dial? What if there is not enough business?

“We have had a lot of talk about whether or not it’s worth opening and we honestly don’t know,” he said. “We’re basically going to test the waters. If we’re here for the next two or three weeks and we’ve got nobody, then we’ll shut down again and we’ll wait a few more months out. We’re not planning on going anywhere – we’ve got a lot invested in this town. We don’t want to see this place go so there’s a lot of passion to keep it going.”