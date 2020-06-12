Clear

Rochester business hopeful to see the return of customers

Now that the doors have reopened, owners are hopeful for customers to return soon.

Posted: Jun 12, 2020 11:25 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2020 11:44 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Imagine opening a business just for it to be shut down months later by a global pandemic. For one Rochester business owner, that became an unfortunate reality.

Rochester Games and Arcade opened its doors to the public in Dec. 2019 offering an arcade, retro video games and console sales, and fan-favorite axe throwing.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 forced the business to close temporarily. It was able to reopen Friday afternoon which one of the owners refers to as nerve-wracking.

“(We’re) nervous trying to get people back in the door,” co-owner, Jason Shiffer said. “It’s a changed world so it’s scary. Will people come out for entertainment? We need them to but you never know.”

When Rochester Games and Arcade celebrated its grand opening in December, Shiffer never imagined what would happen a few short months later. As business began to pick up, COVID-19 forced the doors to close.

Shiffer says it has been challenging to stay afloat.

“It’s been a struggle to keep everything going because we have about 40 employees combined between all of the locations and a lot of people have been laid off. We’ve had a lot of different help with government funding and everything else we can get, but it’s been limited. It’s been rough.”

So how does a business such as this manage to stay afloat? After all, you can’t offer curbside axe throwing. That’s where the retro video game sales came to the rescue.

“This location was actually open for curbside gaming,” Shiffer said. “We did more video game sales like the Nintendo type games and cartridge sales in that one time than we did the year before.”

Safety is of the utmost importance at this hands-on venue. In order to keep customers safe while axe throwing, only every other lane is open and once you use an axe, you keep it until you’re done for the day.

The precautions don’t stop there.

“When you’re done with the axe, the axe is put back into a bucket like the miniature golf places are doing. Then, it’s not being handed back out until it’s wiped down and sanitized.”

The arcade also requires a lot of attention when it comes to sanitation.

“Even before this went down, we were wiping the games down. We actually got a five-star review for someone here watching us maintaining it. So before this even went down, we were wiping the games down hourly. That’s going to be stepped up to constant- we’re going to be targeting and watching,” Shiffer added.

Social distancing will be enforced and gloves and masks will also be available.

Even with all of the precautions in place, Shiffer remains fearful. What if Gov. Walz turns back the dial? What if there is not enough business?

“We have had a lot of talk about whether or not it’s worth opening and we honestly don’t know,” he said. “We’re basically going to test the waters. If we’re here for the next two or three weeks and we’ve got nobody, then we’ll shut down again and we’ll wait a few more months out. We’re not planning on going anywhere – we’ve got a lot invested in this town. We don’t want to see this place go so there’s a lot of passion to keep it going.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28869

Reported Deaths: 1267
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9674693
Ramsey3680167
Stearns208117
Anoka165487
Nobles15996
Dakota157271
Olmsted74012
Washington73536
Rice5943
Mower5742
Kandiyohi5341
Scott5043
Clay49031
Todd3642
Wright3622
Carver2612
Sherburne2602
Freeborn1970
Benton1903
Steele1730
Lyon1582
Blue Earth1541
Martin1435
St. Louis11914
Cottonwood940
Pine940
Nicollet9311
Crow Wing879
Goodhue867
Winona8615
Watonwan860
Unassigned8231
Otter Tail781
Carlton780
Chisago731
Polk672
Itasca5812
Dodge550
Chippewa541
Morrison520
Le Sueur501
Douglas480
Meeker471
McLeod460
Becker450
Isanti440
Jackson430
Murray410
Pennington370
Waseca320
Faribault250
Sibley251
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Brown172
Norman160
Pipestone140
Big Stone130
Aitkin130
Kanabec121
Wilkin123
Marshall120
Cass112
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Redwood80
Yellow Medicine80
Renville80
Lincoln60
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Roseau50
Red Lake40
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 630
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4906150
Woodbury295738
Black Hawk181353
Buena Vista13434
Linn100580
Dallas97326
Marshall93118
Wapello66122
Johnson6338
Crawford5872
Muscatine56842
Pottawattamie43810
Tama41929
Scott39710
Dubuque37121
Louisa35411
Sioux3320
Jasper27617
Wright2630
Washington2069
Warren1821
Plymouth1734
Story1692
Allamakee1214
Hamilton1040
Mahaska10414
Poweshiek948
Webster881
Dickinson840
Clarke831
Boone790
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor690
Des Moines682
Clinton671
Guthrie553
Cedar521
Cherokee510
Benton461
Monroe456
Jefferson430
Shelby420
Osceola410
Marion380
Jones380
Clay380
Franklin380
Hardin360
Lee361
Cerro Gordo361
Iowa350
Clayton343
Buchanan341
Emmet340
Sac340
Davis301
Madison302
Monona290
Pocahontas290
Fayette280
Harrison280
Lyon260
Humboldt261
Delaware251
Winneshiek250
Hancock240
Grundy230
Lucas222
Mills210
Floyd191
Butler182
Carroll171
Calhoun160
Page160
Appanoose163
Kossuth160
Greene150
Ida150
Keokuk150
Chickasaw150
Jackson140
Audubon131
Cass130
Winnebago120
Howard120
Van Buren110
Adair100
Union100
Palo Alto90
Montgomery92
Ringgold70
Adams70
Mitchell60
Fremont40
Unassigned40
Wayne30
Decatur30
Worth30
Rochester
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Sunny skies to finish off the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/12

Image

RV sales and rentals soar during pandemic

Image

Rochester Games and Arcade reopen

Image

Iowa Restaurants 100% open

Image

History of Protests

Image

Rochester movie theaters reopen Friday

Image

Food Truck Friday in Clear Lake

Image

Legislative Special Session starts today

Image

Unemployment fraud warning

Image

Cinemagic Theatres Reopens

Community Events