Rochester business honored for supporting women's shelter

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Women’s Shelter and Support Center is giving its “Donor of Distinction Award” to Luxury Bath Remodeling.

“Luxury Bath has impacted thousands of lives over the years. We are honored to present them with this award,” says Artyce Thomas, Executive Director of The Women’s Shelter and Support Center. “They not only help with providing temporary shelter and services to victims, but they also help prevent future violence.”

The Shelter says Luxury Bath Remodeling has been an active supporter for 10 years.

“The entire staff works to make this support possible,” says Luxury Bath owner Ron Simon. “It has been an unexpected blessing to be in a position to be able to help out. That’s the reward.”

Founded in 1976, the Women’s Shelter and Support Center is a non-profit group based in Rochester that provides shelter and support services to domestic violence victims in southeastern Minnesota. It has satellite offices in Kasson, Preston, and the Olmsted County Courthouse.