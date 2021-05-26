Rochester business holds shredding event to give back to non-profits

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Many of us probably have a mountain of tax returns, bank statements, and other documents lying around. There's an opportunity though to shred them and donate for a good cause.

Beckley's Office Products is helping people properly dispose old documents. They are offering a shredding event that also supports local organizations.

"We're happy to do it. We've been around for this community for many years," said vice president and co-owner Kevin Schliesman. "Many of these non-profits are people who we speak to everyday and were happy to give back."

It cost $10 per box of documents and half the profits will be donated to Gift of Life Transplant House, Channel One Regional Food Bank, local churches, and the Rochester Public Library.

"We know that it's been kind of a tough year for everybody," explained Schliesman. "We'd thought we'd have this event and just show some support here in town."

Beckley's has been in Rochester for 74 years. This is the first time they are having the shredding event. There will be another one on Tuesday from 9am-4pm.