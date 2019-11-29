Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester business helps two men out with random act of kindness

It all started with a social media post that caught the attention of Royal Johnson the owner of Virgil’s Auto Clinic and Towing.

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 6:47 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- A local business is getting in the spirit of giving. It all started with a social media post that caught the attention of Royal Johnson the owner of Virgil’s Auto Clinic and Towing.

"It says please help,” Johnson said. “Two guys are living in a van in a church parking lot. I noticed they couldn't get their van started. "

After reading this post he sent a battery truck to the rescue.

Kenneth Bush also works for Virgil’s Auto Clinic and Towing and says it's their mission to help people out.

"They diagnosed the situation it was the battery but it was also a whole host of other things as well. So the tow guys brought them back to Virgil's where they got a hot meal, warm clothing and a place to rest."

Bush says the two men were living in a van because they didn't have a place to go.
Johnson ays he is hoping that this serves as an example and opens up conversations about homelessness.
"Homelessness is an issue,” Johnson said. “It's only not an issue if you're the one with a home. Ask anyone that live on the street, sleeps in ten degree . It doesn't need to be this way.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Another Winter Storm is heading for the Midwest
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Christmas Tree Farm sales

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/29

Image

Small Business Saturday Preview

Image

Random Act of Kindness, helps 2 homeless men

Image

Snow-one can stop the mail

Image

Diversability Day

Image

Black Friday Shopping

Image

Annual Turkey Trot

Image

Menards Black Friday

Image

Fleet Farm shopper

Community Events