Rochester business helps two men out with random act of kindness

ROCHESTER, Minn- A local business is getting in the spirit of giving. It all started with a social media post that caught the attention of Royal Johnson the owner of Virgil’s Auto Clinic and Towing.

"It says please help,” Johnson said. “Two guys are living in a van in a church parking lot. I noticed they couldn't get their van started. "

After reading this post he sent a battery truck to the rescue.

Kenneth Bush also works for Virgil’s Auto Clinic and Towing and says it's their mission to help people out.

"They diagnosed the situation it was the battery but it was also a whole host of other things as well. So the tow guys brought them back to Virgil's where they got a hot meal, warm clothing and a place to rest."

Bush says the two men were living in a van because they didn't have a place to go.

Johnson ays he is hoping that this serves as an example and opens up conversations about homelessness.

"Homelessness is an issue,” Johnson said. “It's only not an issue if you're the one with a home. Ask anyone that live on the street, sleeps in ten degree . It doesn't need to be this way.”