Rochester business falls victim to counterfeit money

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Another business falls victim to funny money.
Rochester Police tells KIMT it was Big Brad’s on Broadway Avenue.
Back on January 16, the bar reported getting three fake $100 bills.
Apparently, Big Brad’s employees went to the bank and that’s how they found out the bills weren’t real.
A neighboring bar tells us it’s pretty easy to tell if money is fake, unless it’s prop movie money used in films.
It’s a lesson for everyone to always examine the cash you receive carefully.
