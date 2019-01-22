Clear
Rochester business falls victim to counterfeit money

Back on January 16, Big Brad's on Broadway reported getting three fake $100 bills.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Another business falls victim to funny money.

Rochester Police tells KIMT it was Big Brad’s on Broadway Avenue.

Back on January 16, the bar reported getting three fake $100 bills.

Apparently, Big Brad’s employees went to the bank and that’s how they found out the bills weren’t real.

A neighboring bar tells us it’s pretty easy to tell if money is fake, unless it’s prop movie money used in films.

It’s a lesson for everyone to always examine the cash you receive carefully.

