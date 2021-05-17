More Rochester businesses lifting mask policy

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Walking into some Rochester businesses almost feels like pre-pandemic times. This is the first weekend restaurants like Benedict's, served customers without being required to enforce a mask mandate.

The decision comes following the Minnesota mandate being lifted Friday afternoon.

While customers are not required to wear them when they aren't eating and drinking, employees will be keeping them on.

"We're going to continue wearing masks for a while here," said its general manager Owen Murphy. "It's something we have gotten use to."

Benedict's joins a growing number of businesses like Walmart, Trader Joe's, and Costco who are allowing fully vaccinated customers to ditch masks. While some guests are happy to dine without them, others aren't ditching face coverings yet.

"I'm fully vaccinated," said Amy Leopold, a Benedict's customer. My son is not so we are still taking those precautions."

As more people become vaccinated, the restaurant is seeing more customers return to in-person dining.