Rochester business closing its doors due to COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're now seeing businesses that have been struggling to survive the coronavirus pandemic begin to close their doors.

Color Me Mine in Rochester wasn't deemed an essential business during the pandemic which closed it down back in March.

Owner Julie Schroeder says that's now resulted in a permanent closure.

Schroeder says she has three Color Me Mine store; one in Rochester, one in Eagan and one in Woodbury. That also means three payrolls and three rent payments.

Schroeder says she did receive the Paycheck Protection Program Funds but she ran out on Thursday despite just opening up fully this week.

She says she looked at every option to stay open but can't continue the Rochester branch without going bankrupt.

"We aren't getting the customers back in droves that we need to sustain our businesses, so I have to close one," said Schroeder. "I'm praying to keep the other two open. But, it's really been a convergence of all of it, I can't do it."

Schroeder says she's owned the location since 2012 but on June 5th the businesses will be closed forever at 9PM.

The store will continue to offer virtual summer camps out of the remaining two studios in Eagan and Woodbury.

If you need to contact them to pick up pieces or for virtual summer camps, you can reach them via e-mail at rochester@colormemine.com or by phone at their Eagan store (651-454-4099) or Woodbury (651-717-5663).