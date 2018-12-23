Rochester bus routes change for holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With Christmas just days away, the Rochester Public Transit is changing bus routes over the next two days.

Service will end at 7:15pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

On Christmas and New Year’s Day, the buses will run on holiday and weekend schedules.

“I remember when buses didn’t even run on holiday,” said Kim Robinson “At least it’s running for people who would use it that day.”

The city started offering holiday schedules in 2017.

To stay up to date with bus schedules, Click Here.