ROCHESTER, Minn.- With Christmas just days away, the Rochester Public Transit is changing bus routes over the next two days.
Service will end at 7:15pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
On Christmas and New Year’s Day, the buses will run on holiday and weekend schedules.
“I remember when buses didn’t even run on holiday,” said Kim Robinson “At least it’s running for people who would use it that day.”
The city started offering holiday schedules in 2017.
To stay up to date with bus schedules, Click Here.
Related Content
- Rochester bus routes change for holidays
- A new bill could extend bus routes
- School bus accident in Rochester
- Bus schedule changes start Sunday
- Changes to parking in Rochester
- School bus driver removed from route after leading prayer
- Car/bus collision in Rochester Monday.
- Republican bus tour stops in Rochester
- Three Rochester bus stands are relocating
Scroll for more content...