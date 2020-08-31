Rochester bus drivers run routes to prepare for back to school

As students and families gear up to head back to school this week, bus drivers are also getting ready.

First Student drivers spent Monday and will also be spending time on Tuesday running the routes they’ll be taking to pick-up and drop-off elementary school students beginning on Wednesday.

The buses will operate on a hybrid system covering 225 square miles.

Right now location manager Jon Goetz says drivers are ready to welcome back students are are prepared with an increased cleaning system.

He explained, “We've got all sort of stations where drivers can get the cleaning supplies and that type of stuff and just to make sure that the students are safe. We just want to make sure the students feel safe and all buses are sanitized and will be sanitized after every shift.”

Goetz wants to remind parents masks will be required to ride however if a student forgets one there will be some on hand.

The system says the focus this school year will be on the safety of the students and the drivers.

“We've been telling our drivers in safety meetings over and over again that we have to keep to the basics,” added Goetz. “Safety is our number one priority. We have to make sure we get them on the bus safely, drive the bus safely and deliver them to school or home safely.”

Goetz is also asking parents to make sure kids are at the bus stop on-time to make sure routes run smoothly.