Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester bus drivers run routes to prepare for back to school

As students and families gear up to head back to school this week, bus drivers are also getting ready.

Posted: Aug 31, 2020 3:19 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

As students and families gear up to head back to school this week, bus drivers are also getting ready.

First Student drivers spent Monday and will also be spending time on Tuesday running the routes they’ll be taking to pick-up and drop-off elementary school students beginning on Wednesday.

The buses will operate on a hybrid system covering 225 square miles.

Right now location manager Jon Goetz says drivers are ready to welcome back students are are prepared with an increased cleaning system.

He explained, “We've got all sort of stations where drivers can get the cleaning supplies and that type of stuff and just to make sure that the students are safe. We just want to make sure the students feel safe and all buses are sanitized and will be sanitized after every shift.”

Goetz wants to remind parents masks will be required to ride however if a student forgets one there will be some on hand.

The system says the focus this school year will be on the safety of the students and the drivers.

“We've been telling our drivers in safety meetings over and over again that we have to keep to the basics,” added Goetz. “Safety is our number one priority. We have to make sure we get them on the bus safely, drive the bus safely and deliver them to school or home safely.”

Goetz is also asking parents to make sure kids are at the bus stop on-time to make sure routes run smoothly.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 75189

Reported Deaths: 1865
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin22984879
Ramsey9132298
Dakota5867110
Anoka4681121
Stearns324422
Washington296254
Olmsted201624
Scott199231
Nobles186313
Wright12296
Blue Earth12235
Rice11858
Mower11763
Carver11134
Sherburne91013
Clay87240
St. Louis86723
Kandiyohi8141
Lyon5163
Todd4492
Nicollet43815
Watonwan4384
Steele4282
Winona42717
Freeborn4001
Benton3983
Le Sueur3752
McLeod3601
Beltrami3191
Chisago3111
Crow Wing30316
Otter Tail2934
Goodhue2639
Waseca2582
Martin2316
Cottonwood2000
Polk1994
Becker1972
Itasca19612
Carlton1881
Pipestone1879
Isanti1740
Douglas1661
Dodge1570
Unassigned15449
Pine1520
Murray1411
Sibley1393
Chippewa1351
Brown1302
Wabasha1220
Faribault1150
Morrison1141
Meeker1082
Cass1033
Rock1030
Mille Lacs993
Jackson951
Koochiching873
Pennington871
Fillmore860
Yellow Medicine851
Renville846
Houston760
Roseau730
Lincoln680
Kanabec655
Pope640
Swift631
Redwood610
Grant554
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Aitkin481
Norman460
Stevens450
Hubbard440
Mahnomen351
Marshall350
Big Stone340
Lake330
Red Lake290
Traverse210
Clearwater190
Lac qui Parle150
Kittson70
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 64403

Reported Deaths: 1106
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13292225
Woodbury412656
Johnson382826
Black Hawk378774
Linn297194
Dallas237839
Story236216
Scott220821
Dubuque202736
Buena Vista182612
Marshall163932
Pottawattamie163134
Wapello108249
Webster10068
Muscatine95951
Sioux8933
Crawford8323
Cerro Gordo82220
Clinton82110
Warren7755
Plymouth73718
Tama62229
Jasper58530
Des Moines5675
Wright5191
Marion4750
Dickinson4246
Lee4095
Louisa39714
Carroll3872
Boone3444
Washington33611
Bremer2987
Franklin29617
Hamilton2792
Henry2794
Clarke2393
Clay2363
Hardin2301
Emmet2218
Winneshiek2173
Mahaska21618
Floyd2153
Shelby2151
Delaware2123
Jackson2081
Butler2012
Benton2001
Poweshiek1848
Clayton1793
Allamakee1744
Buchanan1741
Guthrie1735
Jones1702
Madison1642
Winnebago1618
Cedar1541
Hancock1542
Humboldt1532
Lyon1482
Harrison1471
Cherokee1402
Fayette1381
Howard1322
Pocahontas1302
Grundy1281
Mills1281
Calhoun1262
Kossuth1210
Jefferson1170
Sac1140
Iowa1131
Taylor1131
Cass1122
Page1120
Palo Alto1120
Mitchell1090
Chickasaw1070
Monona1071
Monroe1078
Van Buren1011
Osceola990
Lucas935
Union933
Appanoose823
Davis812
Worth790
Montgomery765
Keokuk601
Fremont580
Greene540
Adair511
Wayne482
Decatur440
Audubon411
Ida400
Ringgold321
Adams220
Unassigned190
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 73°
Cooler air has arrived...will it be sticking around?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Farmers Preparing For Propane Shortage

Image

Seans Weather 8/31

Image

Vikings push for racial justice and equality

Image

Rochester Public Library's seed programs wraps up

Image

MnDOT traffic cameras along Highway 52

Image

Sunday Weather Forecast

Image

Sunday evening weather

Image

Preparing for the new school year

Image

Greek Festival in Rochester

Image

Sports Insider 2020: The ugly side of college athletics

Community Events