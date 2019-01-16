Rochester burglar gets 18 month sentence

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal in a string of burglaries is sending a man to prison.

Souleysi Brandon Singharath, 19 of Rochester, was arrested in July and charged with six felonies. Police say he burglarized three Rochester homes between February 7 and February 8, 2018, stealing electronics, jewelry, cash, and personal information.

Singharath was finally arrested after an incident at the Smoke Shop on Elton Hill Drive where police say Singharath was wearing a stolen bulletproof vest and threatening people with a knife.

In October 2018, Singharath pleaded guilty to a single count of 2nd degree burglary. He was sentenced Wednesday to one year and six months behind bars, with credit for 290 days already served. Singharath must also pay $1,945.43 in restitution.

Rochester police say the bulletproof vest was stolen from a police car while it was being repaired.