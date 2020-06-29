Rochester burglar sent to prison after eviction claim

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Trying to trick people out of their apartment is giving a Rochester man his own room behind bars.

Richard Martin Souhrada, 35, was arrested on March 1 after Rochester police said he tried to use a key to get into someone’s apartment in the 600 block of 19th Street NW. The victims told officers they opened their door and Souhrada told them they were getting evicted.

Police say that started a fight and other tenants in the apartment building held Souhrada until officers arrived.

He eventually pleaded guilty to 1st degree burglary and has been sentenced to four years and seven months in prison, with credit for 60 days already served.