Rochester bridal shop offering dress fitting via zoom

ROCHESTER, Minn-Most girls dream of their wedding day from the perfect venue to their dream dress. Right now the pandemic is changing the planning process. Finery Bridal Chic has taken their bridal dress shopping to the next level. Owner Claire Landgraf says they start with a zoom interview. She and the bridal party narrow down the dresses online and once the choice has been made the bride can pick up the dress at the front door. She says surprisingly brides have been thankful for her service.

"The feedback from the girls who have actually done the home try-on they’ve been really happy with the process, Landgraf said. “ They can do this at home and check this off their list. The pandemic has caused a lot of anxiety for a lot of brides who thought they had all these months to plan but now all of a sudden they are running into roadblocks with their vendors.”

Landgraf plans to open her store once Governor Tim Walz deems it safe for one on one retail.