Rochester brewery collects items for Brooklyn Center families

ROCHESTER, Minn- As people in Brooklyn Center continue to grieve over the death of Daunte Wright, Little Thistle Brewery is stepping up to help out other Minnesotans.

The aftermath of Wright's death has left many families in the suburban Twin Cities community without access to food and healthcare items. To help, the brewery collected donations this weekend.

Some of the items people donated include napkins, hot chocolate, and other items to help the grieving families. The brewery was also collecting water, non-perishable food items, and baby formula. Donations began Friday and were accepted through Sunday.

The items will be donated tomorrow. A GoFundMe page has also been set up. Anyone interested in leaving a monetary donation can click here.